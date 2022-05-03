Guernsey mental health care: Reviewer to check on progress
A reviewer who examined secondary care mental health services in Guernsey is returning to evaluate progress.
David Gedze said in 2018 that services were "in many ways as good or better than those in most countries in the world".
Mr Gedze will get feedback from stakeholders and identify areas for improvement.
The Committee for Health and Social Care (HSC) has organised Mr Gedze's return.
Committee president Deputy Al Brouard, said: "Working within Mental Health Services can be both challenging and rewarding and I know leaders in that area have a continual improvement mindset so that we deliver the best support possible for service users.
"The December 2018 review by Mr Gedze was invaluable in helping us identify what we are doing well and where there were gaps, and his return will be as equally important to evaluate the present position and kindly give us any advice to help improve our services."
Mr Gedze concluded in his 2018 review: "Guernsey has good mental health services, which in many ways are as good as or better than those in most countries in the world.
"The services are well resourced, providing a wide range of clinical interventions to meet the needs of the population."
Jo Cottell, chief executive at Guernsey Mind, said Mr Gedze would have a chance to speak to some of those it had supported.
"We are very keen to understand his findings to see how we can continue to support HSC and our wider community with their mental health needs," she said.
