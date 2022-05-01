Guernsey: Dog bans on seven beaches come into effect
Guernsey dog owners have been reminded seven beaches will be out of bounds for pets from Monday.
There will be restrictions in place on Fermain, Petit Bot, L'Erée, Vazon, Cobo, Port Soif and L'Ancresse until the end of September.
The States of Guernsey has confirmed that guide dogs are exempt from the rules.
A States spokesperson said there are still places where dog owners can walk this summer.
The restrictions also apply to Herm's Shell Beach, Belvoir Bay, Fisherman's Beach and the area of beach in front of the White House Hotel to the Herm harbour jetty.
Dogs are also prohibited on Lihou Island and walkers are asked not to take dogs over the causeway or onto any part of Lihou.
Andy McCutcheon, principal environment services officer, States of Guernsey said: "There are still lots of places where dog owners can enjoy walking their dog this summer.
"These restrictions make sure that those who aren't as comfortable around dogs are able to enjoy the beaches, while dog owners and dogs can enjoy many of our great beaches as well."
