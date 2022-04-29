GSPCA releases its first puffin off Herm
- Published
A puffin that was rescued after being covered in oil has been released by the GSPCA off Herm.
The Guernsey animal charity said it was the first time it had released a puffin - done alongside two guillemots.
Steve Byrne, GSPCA manager, said it was rare for the charity to rescue puffins as they spend most of their life out at sea.
"It is extremely rare for them to survive in captivity long enough to rehabilitate," he said.
"So today is a very big day as it's the first ever puffin release from the GSPCA."
The puffin was rescued on 9 February covered in oil.
The oiled guillemots were rescued from Fort George and Portinfer - also in February.
With the three birds fully rehabilitated, GSPCA staff took the birds to the back of Herm, past Shell Beach, to Puffin Bay supported by Island Rib Voyages.
Yvonne Branquet, who cared for Pedro the puffin, said: "It has been wonderful to see them improve each day and to get them ready for the wild."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.