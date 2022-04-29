Guernsey Covid isolation guidance changed
Isolation guidance for islanders who test positive for Covid-19 will be reduced to six days on 1 May.
All legally enforced Covid-19 restrictions for the Bailiwick of Guernsey ended in February.
The new guidance is asymptomatic adults can stop isolating on day six but until day 10 should wear face coverings in enclosed or poorly ventilated areas.
Under-18s will be advised to isolate for three days and allowed to return to education on day four if asymptomatic.
The difference is due to "some evidence that children have a shorter duration of illness compared to adults".
Face coverings will only be a requirement in clinical settings, with public health still advising the use of them to reduce "the risk of spread".
Islanders with Covid can take "unlimited outdoor exercise" during the first five days, but should stay away from others.
Medical officer of health Dr Nicola Brink said: "Reported case numbers have continued to come down since our last wave and hospital admissions remain very low, so it is right for us all to continue moving forwards with a reduction of measures.
"We will continue to keep our guidance under review and provide further updates, with the further scaling back of mitigations, as appropriate."
