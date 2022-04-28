Repairs to Guernsey WW2 anti-tank wall approved
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
- Published
More rock armour will be placed at a World War Two anti-tank wall to ensure it stays in place.
Work on the L'Ancresse wall was required after deputies approved proposals in 2020, postponing plans to remove a section.
Proposals for the committee for environment and infrastructure to manage the wall until 2030 have now been approved by the States.
Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez said the plans respected the 2020 decision.
Concerns had been raised by some politicians that removing the wall would lead to a substantial loss of the common.
While others were worried about losing what they called part of Guernsey's wartime heritage.
Originally, the committee for environment and infrastructure wanted to demolish 130m (427ft) of the eastern wall and turn the area into sand dunes.
However, proposals led by deputies Al Brouard and Neil Inder meant the wall remained as repairs went on.
The committee said its proposals for the wall, which is 272m (892ft) long, were funded from existing coastline management budgets.
The new scheme for management will include bringing in rock armour to provide protection to the front of the German defence wall and more permanent fencing.
