Les Croutes: Four treated following house fire in Guernsey
- Published
Four people were given medical treatment following a house fire in Guernsey.
Emergency services were called to the blaze at about 07:00 BST on Thursday on Les Croutes in St Peter Port.
One casualty was taken to hospital by Guernsey's Ambulance Service and three others were assessed by ambulance crews, St John Ambulance Guernsey said.
Access to Les Croutes was blocked and traffic diverted, Bailiwick Law Enforcement said.
