Liberation Day 2022: Free activity packs for children in Guernsey
Free activity packs will be available for children in Guernsey as part of the 77th anniversary of Liberation Day.
The end of the German Occupation during World War Two will be marked on 9 May.
More than 500 packs with items such as word searches, colouring activities and crosswords will be free to children, as well as hand-held Union Jack and Guernsey flags.
They can be collected from Beau Sejour reception during the centre's opening hours from 2 May until 9 May.
The activity packs have been organised by the States with financial support from Credit Suisse Guernsey.
Glen Tonks, chief executive at Credit Suisse Guernsey, said: "We are delighted to be supporting children in the Bailiwick with the activity packs.
"We encourage all parents and guardians to pick up a pack, get creative with friends and family and enjoy the Liberation Day celebrations together as a community."
