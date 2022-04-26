Guernsey taxi fares to increase amid fuel crisis
- Published
Taxi fares are set to increase due to the ongoing fuel crisis in Guernsey.
The taxi federation raised concerns stating that the industry was "struggling to cope" with the significant increases in fuel costs.
After an initial increase of 3.34% to the maximum fare earlier this year, a new interim 5.35% increase has been approved.
However, the decision taken for the original increase was not related to the surge in fuel costs.
In the past nine months, the cost of diesel fuel in Guernsey has increased by 23%, prompting an early response from the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure.
The measures will come into place on Wednesday 29 April 2022.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.