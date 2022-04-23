Guernsey: Support for vulnerable young people extended
Support for vulnerable children in Guernsey has been secured for a further five years after a government agreement with Action for Children was extended.
Young people will continue to be given support to help them with independent living skills and to deal with substance abuse, the government said.
The charity also signed a new five-year lease for accommodation to provide intensive support for young people accessing its service.
It will be partly grant-funded.
The States of Guernsey said its agreement between the Health Improvement Commission and Action for Children allowed for a continuation of the long-standing partnership, funded in part through grants from the committee and also the committee for employment and social security.
Action for Children also signed a new five-year lease for a seven-bed accommodation unit in St Peter Port, which is owned by the committee.
Young people who live within Action for Children's accommodation often have nowhere else to live and lack the skills and abilities needed to live on their own, the States said.
The charity's practitioners work with them to develop skills in areas such as personal care, budgeting and cooking.
When ready, young people transition to managing their own property - with the service providing additional support to maintain this.
The new agreement will run to December 2026.
Aaron Davies, children's services manager for Action for Children, said: "This support ensures we can continue to work towards our vision that every child and young person in Guernsey has a safe and happy childhood, and the foundations they need to thrive".
Deputy Peter Roffey, president of the committee for employment and social security, said it was "fantastic to have the contract extension and new lease in place", adding it was important to review what is delivered as part of this contract.
