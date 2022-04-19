Guernsey fibre broadband rollout continues
- Published
The next stage of a five-year rollout plan for Guernsey households to receive fibre broadband continues from Tuesday.
The £37m programme, known as Guernsey Fibre, aims to get high-speed broadband into every property in the island.
The next step will involve the service being given to more households after a pilot scheme in October 2021.
Sure, the telecommunications firm running the project, hopes every property on the island will have a fibre connection by 2026.
Guernsey States said it had committed £12.5m to the project.
It will also create about 75 new jobs and could see an increase in GDP of about 1%, Sure said.
Islanders who took part in the pilot scheme previously told the BBC they had noticed an improvement to their internet speed since the fibre was installed.
Sure CEO Justin Bellinger said: "Absolutely every household on the island will have a fibre connection by the end of 2026."
