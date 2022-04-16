Guernsey's Liberation Day cavalcade to be live-streamed online
Guernsey's Liberation Day cavalcade will be live-streamed online.
About 100 military and vintage vehicles will travel over 30 miles around the island this year.
The lead vehicle will also trial a new tracker system where its position will be updated live, the States of Guernsey said.
Liberation Day commemorates the islands' freedom from German Occupation during World War Two and on 9 May, it will be its 77th year.
The tracker system will be used so spectators will know when the cavalcade is due to go past them.
Liberation Day cavalcade director Jeff Vidamour, said: "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to take part in the island-wide cavalcade again.
"Visiting all the island parishes last year was a great success and we really felt the community spirit as we travelled around the island."
