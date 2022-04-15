Alderney flights cancelled for third day running

The airline has blamed a "technical issue" with its aircraft and apologised

Flights to and from Alderney have been cancelled for a third day running.

Aurigny, the airline which operates the Alderney routes from Guernsey and Southampton, has blamed a "technical issue" with its aircraft.

The airline has chartered a boat for passengers from Guernsey and says it will contact customers who are affected.

It has also arranged extra flights between Southampton and Guernsey, the States of Alderney said.

