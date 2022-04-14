Guernsey's night bus service suspended after drivers threatened
- Published
The night bus service in Guernsey has been suspended after drivers were threatened on multiple occasions, a bus company has said.
Since lockdown there have been "too many examples" of threats towards bus drivers by a "small minority of passengers", CT Plus said.
It added the decision had not been influenced by the current driver shortage.
A review of the suspension will take place at the end of April.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.