Guernsey batch of cherry CBD gummies contain Class A substance, police say
A product sold over the counter in Guernsey has been found to contain illegal levels of a psychoactive substance, police have said.
Tests identified cannabinol, a Class A drug in Guernsey, in a batch of cherry flavoured Mule CBD Gummies.
Islanders are being warned they could have a much stronger psychoactive effect than advertised and are being urged to hand them to Guernsey Police.
Gummies firm Mule Extracts CBD from Oregon, USA, has been asked to comment.
The Bailiwick of Guernsey Law Enforcement said the Mule CBD Gummies were tested for compliance with the Misuse of Drugs Ordnance, 1997 for CBD products.
It said in a statement: "This testing identified that the current batch of cherry flavoured gummies contain a high level of controlled cannabinoids - in this case cannabinol - and as a result, fall within the scope of the Misuse of Drugs (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law 1974 as a Class A substance.
"Possession of Class A drug is a criminal offence which can attract a substantial fine or a term of imprisonment upon conviction.
"The effects of these gummies do not comply with other CBD products and can have a much stronger psychoactive effect than advertised.
"Because of the potential health risks they pose, and because of the high content of illicit cannabinoids, islanders should not consume or retain possession of these products."
An amnesty will run for the next seven days, which means people can drop them at the police station or Border Agency Offices without the risk of being prosecuted.
Local retailers have agreed to cease selling the specific product.
The States said officers would be monitoring imported CBD products, to ensure they comply with island laws.
