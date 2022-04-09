Guernsey rescued seal pups are released into the wild
- Published
Three rescued grey seal pups have been released back into the wild.
The pups, who were found over Christmas and New Year with a variety of health problems and very emaciated, have been nursed back to health by the Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA).
The charity said the trio, named Sizzle, Jagho Herman and Blueberry, had put on enough weight to be released.
It is the first time it has released three seals at once.
"It was lovely to see them go together as they are very close," explained Steve Byrne, GSPCA Manager.
"Its been a really busy seal season with seven seals through our care.
"We absolutely love when we get wildlife back to where they belong and it is always a magical sight when we see seals swim back to where they belong."
Geoff George from the GSPCA said it was "wonderful" to see the seals go back to their natural habitat.
The charity has returned 21 seal pups to the sea in the last 10 years.
