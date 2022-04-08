Charity formed in Guernsey to help with bomb disposal in Ukraine
A Guernsey charity has been set up to help safely dispose of undetonated bombs in Ukraine.
Friends of Ukraine EOD is raising funds to provide specialised training "to enhance the capability of the explosive ordnance disposal teams in Ukraine".
The charity was formed by industry professionals who have been assisting the country's emergency services.
It said unexploded bombs were "littered across" Ukraine, which could cause death or serious injury to civilians.
Russia continues to launch a full-scale assault on Ukraine, as the invasion enters its 44th day.
Specialist advisor Ben Remfrey, who trained members of the Ukrainian military, said casualties, stress and exhaustion had taken "a significant toll" on those working in EOD in Ukraine.
"There is an immediate need for this support," he said.
"If we do not prepare now and begin developing sufficient EOD capability by training Ukrainians to clear areas of unexploded ordnance, when displaced populations return to their homes the situation will be horrendous and the number of casualties could be huge, including children."
The charity continues to provide "daily guidance and advice" on how to safely dismantle unexploded military weapons to the country's emergency services and Police EOD units.
