Guernsey's rare plants: Project seeks to preserve species
- Published
Botanists are hoping a new project to grow and sell Guernsey plants will preserve the island's native species.
The Grow Guernsey Natives project has been launched by the Botany Section of La Societe Guernesiaise and charity Grow Limited.
It aims to "educate and promote the planting of native and naturalised plant species".
Guernsey has 167 plant species rare in the British Isles and 34 species are found in fewer than 25 locations.
Seven species of native and naturalised plants will go on sale online by Grow Limited.
It is hoped this would increase dramatically in the coming years and each plant sold would help fund future work.
Raymond Evison, who helped create the initiative, said it would "secure the future of our rare local plant species".
Jess Aughton, manager at Grow, said she was "delighted to be part of the team and to be able to grow these marvellous native plants on for retail sales in Guernsey".
Fred Rumsey, a former British plant expert at London's Natural History Museum, launched the project on Tuesday.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.