Guernsey people 'never at risk' amid officer shortage
Public safety had "never been put at risk" amid a shortage of officers, Guernsey's head of law enforcement has insisted.
Guernsey Police currently have 136 warrant card officers, which is 14 fewer than the 150 the force's front-line operating model recommends.
In 2021 Guernsey Police spent £510,789 on overtime.
Head of Law Enforcement Ruari Hardy said overtime was something police had relied on "for many years".
He added that the force was currently recruiting more officers.
"Spending on overtime was slightly above what we would ordinarily spend," Mr Hardy told the Committee for Home Affairs.
'Sufficient staff'
Pressure had been put on staffing because of sickness during the pandemic.
"The community has been policed appropriately throughout the pandemic," Mr Hardy added.
"Although we are seeking to recruit more staff, public safety has never been put at risk.
"We have always had sufficient staff on duty."
Officers were concentrating on investigations and "working really hard to keep this community safe", he said.
"We don't see as many officers on the beat because we are focusing on risk and making sure we have maximum impact."
Six officers were undergoing training and there was a "reasonable cohort" of recruits ready for interview, Mr Hardy added.
Ten police officers from the UK had also been seconded to the Bailiwick and that cost just under £50,000, the committee was told.
A further £23,814 was spent on acting up or additional responsibility pay.
