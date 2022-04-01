Plans to investigate Guernsey seafront tunnel approved
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
- Published
Plans to investigate taking vehicles off the St Peter Port seafront have been approved by Guernsey's States.
The proposals direct the new States Development Agency to look into the possibility of a tunnel under the quay.
Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez said the scheme was worth looking into for the "economic, social and environmental" benefits it could provide.
The States backed the plans by 22 votes to 11, but it is not yet known how much that investigation would cost.
The idea to investigate the feasibility of a tunnel between the South Esplanade and the Weighbridge Roundabout was put forward by Ms De Sausmarez.
The stretch of land, which spans about 0.3 miles (0.5km), is currently home to three lanes of traffic.
Ms De Sausmarez said: "This is all about giving greater clarity to the development agency about what it should look at."
Guernsey's most senior politician Deputy Peter Ferbrache said he hoped "something" could happen.
He added: "There are opportunities to do something there".
