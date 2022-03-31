Guernsey States members to vote via app
- Published
The States of Guernsey has approved a new electronic voting system that allows members to vote through an app.
The system will cost £109,000 in the first three years, with an expected annual running cost of about £30,000 a year.
President of the States Assembly and Constitution Committee, Deputy Carl Meerveld, said the system will help "transparency" and "save time".
Some voted against it due to the cost, or preferring traditional methods.
The new system will allow the results of votes by States members to be published immediately after they are taken on the States of Guernsey website.
Mr Meerveld said: "We strongly believe that the public has the right to know how members of the States of Deliberation have voted on all substantive propositions in the interest of transparency and accountability and those decisions on voting records need to be available for all substantive votes."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.