Taxi fares could increase again in Guernsey
- Published
Taxi fares in Guernsey could increase for a second time this year due to the "significant rise" in fuel costs.
The maximum fare increased by 3% at the beginning of 2022 because of the financial impact of the Covid pandemic.
Now, the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure is proposing a 5% increase.
The States said the Taxi Federation had told the government it was "struggling to cope" with increased fuel costs.
The States said: "Following two very challenging years because of the Covid pandemic, taxi operators are now being especially impacted by fuel costs but unlike many other sectors, regulations mean they are not able to freely adjust their prices to reflect changes to their running costs.
"The January increase in the maximum fare does not reflect how much fuel costs rose in the past nine months, where the cost of diesel fuel has gone up by 23%."
It said "the committee is proposing to further increase the maximum tariff" to reflect this "extraordinary rise".
