Flights between Guernsey and Dublin could be affected by licensing issues
- Published
Flights between Guernsey and Dublin could be affected by post-Brexit air service licensing issues, airline Aurigny has said.
The airline introduced new routes between Guernsey and Dublin in March whilst operating under a temporary permit. It is set to expire in April.
The airline has applied for a long-term permit to continue its flights.
It described the situation as "highly unusual and totally unexpected".
A spokesperson said: "Aurigny has applied for and received permits and subsequently operated several flights to and from Ireland since Brexit and believed the permit for these new services to be a formality.
"An application was made to start this same service in the summer of 2021 and it was approved, so we had no reason to expect it would be any different in 2022."
The Guernsey States, Irish and British authorities are working towards "a long-term solution", the spokesperson said.
The temporary permit will expire on 10 April.
From then direct services to and from Dublin will "not be possible until a long-term permit" is issued.
Aurigny said that if services were affected, flights would go to Belfast with a coach transfer provided to and from Dublin.
It added: "Aurigny apologises for any inconvenience caused to its customers and continues to work towards a solution and successful services linking the island to Ireland."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.