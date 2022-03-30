Alderney head teacher takes on Ukraine charity challenge
A head teacher in Alderney is undertaking a challenge to raise funds for the Ukrainian refugee crisis.
Martin Winward will be swimming, running and cycling for 14 hours and 39 minutes on Saturday 30 April, 2022.
He aims to raise £1,439 - the exact distance from Alderney to Kyiv.
Funds raised will go to the organisation School For Life, which supports Ukrainians fleeing to Romania to escape the war.
Mr Winward said he wanted the children of Alderney to know the war on Ukraine was "not far from their home and island".
He said the challenge would be difficult, but islanders would help keep him motivated.
"This one is a lengthy one in terms of times, it's about sustaining that kind of momentum to keep the legs and arms going, so the children will spur me on and the local community are fantastic," he said.
Mr Winward will begin his challenge at midnight on Friday 29 April and continue until 14:39 BST on Saturday 30 April.
