Guernsey deputy asks for seafront tunnel investigation
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
Investigations into how a tunnel could divert vehicles from Guernsey's seafront could be approved by Guernsey's States this week.
Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez is asking the new States Development Agency to look at the possibility.
She said the potential returns on investment in the project could be "spectacular".
The initial investigation would be for a tunnel between the South Esplanade and the Weighbridge Roundabout.
She said moving traffic off the seafront and potentially diverting it under would allow for more alfresco dining and better use of the island's seafront.
"Whenever I talk about it, it is well received."
"I think people get that this is the absolute jewel in the crown of St Peter Port, we have one of the world's most beautiful harbours and the road cuts the harbour off from the rest of the town. "
No costs for the initial investigation have been drafted yet.
States members will vote on the proposal as part of plans for a new States Development Agency later this week.
