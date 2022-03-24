Ukraine conflict: Guernsey visa applications from nine Ukrainians
- Published
Nine Ukrainians have applied for a visa to stay in Guernsey as part of the UK Family Visa Scheme.
Under the scheme any Ukrainian national with an extended family member who is a British citizen and living in the island can apply to come to Guernsey.
Anyone of any nationality with settled status in the bailiwick can also apply for visas for their family in Ukraine.
It is free to apply for the scheme, and a separate initiative to a potential Ukrainian refugee sponsorship scheme.
The States of Guernsey previously announced it was looking at what support would be needed if it adopted the UK's sponsorship scheme, Homes for Ukraine.
The States confirmed that so far 204 householders have expressed an interest to host refugees.
It said: "The number of expressions of interest further highlights the strength of feeling from the community about the shocking events in Ukraine, and Islanders' willingness to help."
