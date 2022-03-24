Covid positive islanders a 'serious risk' to PEH
People who have tested positive for Covid have been attending hospital appointments, the States of Guernsey has said.
Islanders have been told to ensure they have a negative lateral flow test before going to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
In a tweet the States said: "This poses a serious risk to others who may be attending for various reasons and could be severely immune compromised."
It urged islanders to consider others.
Its latest figures, released on Tuesday, said there were 3,854 known active cases of Covid-19 in the bailiwick.
