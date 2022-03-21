Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Flag competition winner announced
- Published
A flag design has been chosen to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The States of Guernsey received more than 400 entries since launching the competition to mark the Queen's 70th anniversary.
The winning design was created by Ben Le Marchant, chosen for its bold colours and modern design, judges said.
Six designs were also chosen as runners-up which will feature on a set of Guernsey Platinum Jubilee postcards.
Deputy Bob Murray, Vice President, Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said: "It was heartwarming to see how much thought and effort had gone into the entries we received; it was so incredibly difficult to choose one.
"Thank you to everyone who took part, especially Amherst school who sent in over 200 entries, what an outstanding team effort."
Mr Le Marchant said: "My design takes influence from a 1952 Coronation postage stamp and the wave pattern is based on the sea as a connection to Guernsey.
"The red and yellow are taken from the Guernsey flag.
"The purple and white represents the colours of the official Platinum Jubilee logo."
The winning flag will fly from the Weighbridge mast and Castle Cornet in St Peter Port over the summer.
A replica will be sent to Her Majesty the Queen with Guernsey's official celebratory Platinum Jubilee message.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.