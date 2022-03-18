Islanders over 75 to be offered Covid booster
People in Guernsey aged over 75 and those who are immunosuppressed are to be offered a Covid booster jab.
Letters are being sent to those who are eligible if it has been more than six months since their most recent vaccine dose.
The move follows the latest guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
Some of the most vulnerable islanders are eligible in March but most will be invited during the coming months.
The JCVI guidance states immunity derived from vaccination declines over time and many of the oldest adults and most vulnerable people received their most recent vaccine dose in September or October 2021.
Deputy Al Brouard, President of the Committee for Health and Social Care, said: "We have consistently aligned our vaccination programme to the UK's and the advice of the JCVI.
"Offering a spring booster dose to the most vulnerable in our community makes sense given we know that immunity wanes over time it's already been six months since their last dose for some of that group."
