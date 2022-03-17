Guernsey employers to give economic details to government
Employers in Guernsey and Alderney will be asked to provide more information to the government to inform its decisions.
About 500 employers will be selected to give details on their economic activity, and it will be a legal requirement.
It is in a bid to improve the accuracy of economic statistics used in Guernsey.
A spokesperson said the "high quality information and forecasts" are needed to inform government decisions.
The form - called the Economic Activity Return - will ask employers to provide information relating to certain types of incomes and expenditures over the past three years and forecasts of those for the next two years.
Helen Walton, head of data and analysis, said: "By asking directly for the information needed for these national statistics, we will be able to further improve the accuracy of the figures we produce and provide to islanders.
"Over the past few years, we have made all the improvements we could make without seeking any data on top of that which is already provided to the States.
"But, like many other jurisdictions, we are now seeking some more details directly. High quality information and forecasts are needed to inform the decisions made by government."
