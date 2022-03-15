Repairs to WW2 anti-tank wall at L'Ancresse East proposed
More rock armour could be placed at a World War Two anti-tank wall to ensure it stays in place.
Work on the L'Ancresse wall became required after deputies approved a requete, a delaying motion, in 2020 postponing plans to remove a section.
Proposals to manage the wall until 2030 have been put forward by the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure.
Committee president Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez said the plans were "straight forward and pragmatic".
She said they also respected the spirit of the 2020 decision.
Originally, the Committee for Environment and Infrastructure wanted to demolish 130m (427ft) of the eastern wall and turn the area into sand dunes.
But proposals led by Deputies Al Brouard and Neil Inder meant the wall remained, as repairs went on.
The committee said its proposals for the 272m (892ft) were funded from existing coastline management budgets.
Plans include bringing in rock armour to provide protection to the front of the German defence wall and more permanent fencing.
The committee said the estimated cost of this phase of the works was about £100,000-£150,000.
It also proposed an annual update report and continued monitoring of the wall.
The committee said in the event of a breach, it would take immediate action, which may include the placing of rock armour and concrete works, to reduce the risk of unravelling of adjacent panels and limiting the impact of further loss of materials from behind the wall.
The States of Guernsey will likely debate the proposals in April.
