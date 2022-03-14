Guernsey Water's £3m water works refurbishment continues
A £3m refurbishment programme is taking place at Guernsey's water supply firm.
St Saviour's water treatment works, one of Guernsey Water's facilities, was seeing its filtration process changed in phases, bosses said.
A spokesperson confirmed water supplies would not be affected while works were carried out.
The refurbishment involved a rapid gravity filtration water treatment process and ultraviolet disinfection system, they added.
The latest works were similar to a treatment system recently installed at Guernsey Water's Juas Treatment Works, staff said.
Carl Falla, of Guernsey Water, said: "Our phased approach to the refurbishment will mean that, while parts of the site are worked on, others can still be online to meet our customers' demand for quality drinking water."