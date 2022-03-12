Little Ferry: Alderney to Guernsey ferry withdraws from service
- Published
The Little Ferry Company will no longer be operating the ferry service between Alderney and Guernsey.
In a social media post it said it decided to withdraw from the tender process to allow another operator to "carry on with the vital service."
After four years, they said the demand was greater than the capacity they could provide.
The company said there was interest from several providers to take over and it had been a pleasure to operate.
The social media post said:
"The partners involved in the Little Ferry took a significant risk to prove the concept with the support of the States of Alderney.
"We believe that we clearly established that the demand is greater than the capacity that we could provide under the current regulations with the Spike Islander.
"The States of Alderney invited tenders for the 2022 service, we understand that there was interest from several professional providers, so we decided that this was an opportunity for the Little Ferry to withdraw from the service and allow another operator to carry on with what we believe is a vital service to the islands.
"We did not announce our withdrawing the service before as we did not want to compromise the tender process."
The company said it would continue to look at ways to provide a service in the future with greater capacity.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.