Sark by-election uncontested due to lack of candidates
- Published
The Isle of Sark government does not have enough candidates for a contested by-election later this month.
The Channel Island is home to about 500 people, and elects nine of its 18 unpaid politicians every two years. Each serves a four-year term.
A by-election to fill three vacant seats had been scheduled for 23 March but only one candidate was nominated.
The last time Sark had a contested election was in 2018. A general election will be held in December
Kevin Monaghan - the only nominated candidate - will now serve as a Conseiller of the Chief Pleas of Sark until the general election.
The other two seats will remain vacant.
Returning officer and Speaker of Chief Pleas Councillor John Guille said: "Whilst it is disappointing that there were not more by-election candidates, with the next general election less than nine months away we do know that several people are preferring to wait until then to put themselves forward for election, rather than contest an election for a very short term."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.