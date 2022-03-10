Guernsey's Petit Port steps closed due to safety fears
- Published
Steps down to Petit Port Bay on the south coast of Guernsey have been closed because of safety concerns.
It follows a drone survey in December to assess damage caused by a landslide last year.
An expert technical engineer told the States of Guernsey in a report that there was a risk to members of the public.
The States said it would now come up with a plan for removing material from the area to make it safe again.
