Ukraine war: Organisations share Guernsey's donation of £500,000
Guernsey's government will donate £500,000 to the British Red Cross and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to support the people of Ukraine.
The States announced the donation on Thursday and has since said each organisation will receive £250,000.
Committee President, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, said the need was "enormous".
It is one of the largest single donations the States has made in recent history.
"There are many organisations working very hard to provide humanitarian support to the people affected by the crisis in Ukraine and clearly the need is enormous," said Mr Ferbrache.
"There are many that would put this donation to good use, but there's no doubt that by donating to the two we have chosen it will be put to where it is needed on the ground."
More than £100m has been donated to a British fundraising appeal to help people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, said the UK Disasters Emergency Committee on Monday.
The money is helping to provide food, water and other essentials for people in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.
