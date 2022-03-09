BBC News

Covid-19: Face coverings to be required on Guernsey buses

Published
Related Topics
Image caption,
Face coverings will be required on buses from Thursday

Face coverings will be mandatory on Guernsey buses again from Thursday "to ensure the safety of all".

Bus company CT Plus said it was introducing the measure in response to a rise in Covid cases in Guernsey.

More than 1,000 new cases were reported in the island last week, according to government figures.

CT Plus also said some staff members were currently isolating with the virus which was affecting bus services.

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics