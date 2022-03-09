Covid-19: Face coverings to be required on Guernsey buses
- Published
Related Topics
Face coverings will be mandatory on Guernsey buses again from Thursday "to ensure the safety of all".
Bus company CT Plus said it was introducing the measure in response to a rise in Covid cases in Guernsey.
More than 1,000 new cases were reported in the island last week, according to government figures.
CT Plus also said some staff members were currently isolating with the virus which was affecting bus services.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.