Guernsey Literary Festival returns in full strength
Guernsey Literary Festival is returning with the first full live selection of writers and speakers since 2019.
The Covid-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 festival and restrictions on visiting writers in 2021 meant talks were held online.
Some early events are being held in the next few weeks, more are planned from 11 May, culminating in five days of events from 22-26 June.
Among those appearing are Poet Laureate Simon Armitage and comedian Jack Dee.
