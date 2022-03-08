Guernsey survey aims to improve sewage system
A new sewer survey to improve the island's waste system is due to start this week.
Guernsey Water is using specialist CCTV equipment to look at what needs to be done.
The video results will enable staff to prioritise a sewer renovation programme planned for later in the year.
The work, which will start in the north of the island and is expected to end by Easter, will include some minor road closures, said Guernsey Water.
