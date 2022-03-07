Ukraine war: Alderney launches appeal for donations
- Published
Alderney has joined offers of help to victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The governing States said it would match public donations up to £15,000.
The initiative was sparked by Alderney's own memories of occupation by German forces during World War Two, said the States.
"We know only too well the devastating impact of having to leave your home and all you hold dear," said States of Alderney President William Tate.
The Island Hall will also be illuminated at night in Ukrainian colours.
"Events unfolding in Ukraine are a particularly powerful reminder to our homecoming community of the dark days of June 1940," said Mr Tate.
"We have a strong sense of the impact on the thousands of hardworking people who have been trying to flee the carnage and find safe haven in neighbouring countries."
The appeal will remain open until 4 April.
