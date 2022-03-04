Guernsey sanctions on Russia legally in place
Sanctions on Russia have been legally put in place in Guernsey.
The sanctions - aligned to the UK response - were previously announced by the States.
They include financial sanctions and regulations which prohibit the trade of military goods.
Russian vessels and those flying the Russian flag will also be banned from accessing ports in the Bailiwick of Guernsey.
The government will also prevent any vessels owned, controlled chartered or operated by any person connected with Russia from entering Guernsey.
Civil Aviation has also announced that no aircraft owned, chartered or operated by a person connected with Russia, or registered in Russia, can fly in airspace above the Bailiwick or its territorial waters.
It follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.