Guernsey government pledges £500,000 to Ukrainian people
Guernsey's government has pledged £500,000 to support the people of Ukraine.
It is one of the largest single donations the States has made in recent history.
The government said the commitment would be separate and in addition to any other donations which may be made from other public or private bodies.
It has also been working to impose its own sanctions on Russia.
Deputy Heidi Soulsby, Deputy Chief Minister, said: "It is heart-breaking to watch what the people of Ukraine are going through.
"But it is inspiring also to see how the country has united to resist the invasion and to defend their freedom.
"Our community still remembers the horrors of war and it reminds us of the importance of free, democratic societies standing together to oppose tyranny wherever possible."
A government spokesperson added: "Further work has also been undertaken over the last week to ensure the Bailiwick does all it can to support the response by the UK government, including making various regulations to impose additional sanction measures on named Russians and interests; through financial sanctions, export restriction and a ban on access to the airspace and ports."