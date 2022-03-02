Homes without Freeview signal in Guernsey as transmitter moves
- Published
About 1,000 homes will be without Freeview TV signal in Guernsey on Wednesday.
A TV transmitter at Hauteville that serves St Peter Port is being moved as the lease on the site has come to an end.
A new tower has been built at Mount Durand car park, and all Freeview transmissions will be moved.
A loss of service for about six hours is expected and the service should return to normal by about 16:00 GMT.
The works were due to take place on Tuesday but had to be postponed due to poor weather conditions.
There is no need to retune TVs as all services will remain on the same frequencies, the BBC said.
Some households will get a slightly weaker signal from the new site and a small number might need an aerial tweak to get their channels back.
"Most will not notice a change to their reception, but if you experience problems, you may need to make a change to your receiving set-up, such as realigning the aerial to the new transmitter site. As every installation is unique it would be best to consult with a local aerial installer on what is best for you", it added.
There is no impact to viewers using satellite services, such as Sky or Freesat, or who watch through BBC iPlayer. Radio services on FM, DAB and medium wave are all transmitted from other sites and will not be affected.
Those who need further assistance are advised to contact Freeview.