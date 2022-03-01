Multiple dead dolphin sightings reported in Guernsey
- Published
Islanders have reported more than five dead dolphins washing up on Guernsey beaches in the past five months.
People have been warned to stay away from any washed up carcasses and to inform the States of Guernsey of any sightings.
Steve Byrne, from the GSPCA, said: "Over the last couple of months we've had awful storms both around the channel and further afield.
"All of that has really taken its toll on all the wildlife in our seas."
Nicky Harris of the Bailiwick Dolphin Project asked islanders to take photos from a safe distance to help with research.
She said: "One of the most important things is getting the public if they are near it to take photos and get it reported so if there's any chance we can work out why these animals might have died, the States vet is an expert in these cases."
