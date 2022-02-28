Visa offer for Ukrainians with immediate family in Guernsey
The States of Guernsey has outlined support available for Ukrainian nationals with family links to the island.
It announced that visas would be on offer to some Ukrainian nationals who ordinarily lived in Ukraine.
They must be immediate family of a locally-qualified British citizen to apply for a visa free of charge.
It also applied to the family of Ukrainian nationals with settled status in the Bailiwick.
The states said the policy was "rapidly developing" and that further announcements would be made in the days ahead.
It said the island's border agency would work to ensure any visa applications from Ukraine were processed expediently.
The visas can be applied for at one of the visa application posts that have been urgently set up in the surrounding countries.