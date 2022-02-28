BBC News

Visa offer for Ukrainians with immediate family in Guernsey

Published
Image caption,
Free visas will be given to some Ukrainian nationals who have immediate family living in Guernsey

The States of Guernsey has outlined support available for Ukrainian nationals with family links to the island.

It announced that visas would be on offer to some Ukrainian nationals who ordinarily lived in Ukraine.

They must be immediate family of a locally-qualified British citizen to apply for a visa free of charge.

It also applied to the family of Ukrainian nationals with settled status in the Bailiwick.

The states said the policy was "rapidly developing" and that further announcements would be made in the days ahead.

It said the island's border agency would work to ensure any visa applications from Ukraine were processed expediently.

The visas can be applied for at one of the visa application posts that have been urgently set up in the surrounding countries.

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics