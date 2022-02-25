Guernsey 'in step' with UK on Russia sanctions
A leading Guernsey politician has said the island will move "in step" with the UK on sanctions against Russia.
Deputy Chief Minister Heidi Soulsby said the invasion of Ukraine by Russia was "deeply concerning".
"We are aligned with the UK in standing with Ukraine as this harrowing situation unfolds," she said.
The island's response comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a "first barrage" of sanctions against Russia.
"Guernsey follows the UK's sanctions regime and UK foreign policy, and will continue to do so," said Ms Soulsby.
"The States will move in step with the UK to ensure that all new sanctions will apply and be enforced uniformly."
She said: "Separately, senior officers within the States have been examining various issues that could impact us as a result of current events, to ensure we are as prepared as possible.
"This includes engaging with stakeholders and partners across supply lines, the finance sector and cyber security.
"While no immediate risks have been identified, we will continue to work on our preparedness and monitor events on a daily basis as they evolve."
