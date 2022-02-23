Guernsey Girlguides plant 70 trees for the Queen
Guernsey's Brownies, Guides, Rainbows and Rangers, and their leaders, have planted 70 trees to contribute to the Queen's green canopy.
The tree-planting initiative was created to celebrate Her Majesty's platinum jubilee across the UK, organisers said.
More than 70 Guides and their families planted 70 trees at Sausmarez Manor.
Baliwick Commissioner Colette Merrien said everyone was "delighted to take part".
She said: "Our young members and volunteers care deeply about the environment and this was our chance to take part.
"It is also a chance to keep part of our promise to serve the Queen and our community."
The Queen has been Girlguiding's patron since 1952, and was one herself from 11-years-old.
