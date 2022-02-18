Guernsey driver in Vazon crash admits causing death by dangerous driving
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after a 19-year-old died.
Anthony Hamon, of Brock Road, entered his plea in Guernsey's Royal Court on Thursday, before the case was adjourned until March.
At the hearing Advocate Rory Calderwood admitted Mr Hamon had consumed non-prescribed drugs before driving.
However, there is a dispute between the defence and prosecution over the impact the drugs had on his driving.
The inquest into Kade Bougourd's death in May heard he suffered chest injuries after being thrown from a car that crashed on Vazon Coast Road, Guernsey on the 20 April last year.
The court was told the vehicle had crossed the other side of the road hit the kerb and rolled.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.