Storm Eunice: Guernsey set to be hit by gusts of up to 70mph
Gusts of 60 to 70mph are expected to hit the Bailiwick of Guernsey between 09:00 and 12:00 due to Storm Eunice.
Guernsey Met Office said the winds would be southwest to west and occasionally severe gale force nine as the storm "swings past to the north".
Perelle coast road has been closed for three days as a precaution.
Warnings of water and debris coming over the coastal walls have been issued for the west coast during the high tides up to Sunday.
A Tide Warning has been issued for Guernsey's West Coast tonight - 20:07 GMT 18/2/22.— Guernsey Met (@GuernseyMet) February 18, 2022
Tide alerts have also been issued throughout the weekend due to forecast strong winds and high tides. pic.twitter.com/5jziSLNPQ0
The Guernsey household waste and recycling centre at Longue Hougue has been closed due to the forecast high winds.
Guernsey Waste has asked anyone with a kerbside collection due on Friday to only set out the waste or recycling if they are unable to store it.
It added that anything put out should be secured and food caddies should be taken back in as soon as possible.
