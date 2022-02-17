Storm Eunice: Flood warning issued for west coast of Guernsey
- Published
A flood warning has been issued for the west coast of Guernsey as Storm Eunice is set to hit the Channel Islands on Friday.
Bailiwick Law Enforcement said it was expecting "significant sea water and debris to come over the sea walls".
A high tide of up to 9.1m (29.9ft) is expected.
Wind speeds are predicted to average between Gale Force 6 and 8 and peak at Gale Force 9, with gusts up to 70mph.
Winds are set to peak between 08:00 and 13:00 GMT and set to reduce by the afternoon, Guernsey Met Office said.
Bailiwick Law Enforcement said Perelle Coast Road was going to be shut until Monday as a precaution.
Guernsey Met Office said weather during daylight hours on Thursday was a good time to check any property that needs securing in advance of Storm Eunice on Friday morning.
While its safe to do so, boat owners should check vessel moorings, covers and bilge pumps, Guernsey Coastguard added.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.