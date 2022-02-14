Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Guernsey flag design competition
- Published
A competition to design a Guernsey Platinum Jubilee flag has been announced among celebrations to mark the Queen's 70th anniversary.
Islanders will have a four-day weekend in June to mark the occasion.
The winning flag design will be sent to the Queen on behalf of Guernsey.
Deputy Sue Aldwell said the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture was looking forward to receiving designs and sending the winning flag "as a tribute from the island".
The Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking a 70-year reign.
The winning flag will also be flown from the Weighbridge Mast.
The deadline for the competition is 11 March.
Other plans for the island include:
- The lighting of the jubilee beacon at Castle Cornet.
- The Platinum Party at the Palace at the Government House - a family fun afternoon with movies and entertainment before the screening of the evening concert at Buckingham Palace.
- Arts Sunday - featuring stalls, music and entertainment.
- Parish Jubilee plantings displays - a legacy project with each parish invited to plant a jubilee display.
Schools in the island will also benefit from the Queen's tree planting project and pupils will receive a jubilee commemorative 50p coin.
Celebrations in Guernsey will align with the programme of official events in the UK to allow islanders to be part of the jubilee weekend from 2 to 5 June, the States of Guernsey said.
Guernsey Post is marking the jubilee with the release of six limited edition stamps.
